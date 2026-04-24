WWE NXT's Andre Chase Announces He's Been Released

Former two-time "WWE NXT" Tag Team Champion Andre Chase, the leader of Chase University and its various iterations over the years, announced on Friday that he has been released from his WWE contracts. The announcement came amidst news of various cuts to the main roster, a sad, but not unfamiliar yearly occurrence post-WrestleMania. Chase took to his X (formerly Twitter) account, where he issued a video statement.

"Thank you for all the support," Chase said. "Thank you to everybody who threw up the 'U' at the shows... Just know that you truly helped make something out of nothing, because when I signed with WWE, on the first day, it was made abundantly clear that I was never going to be on television. I was never meant to be a superstar. I was just here to pass on my knowledge to a younger generation. But, then something changed, and it was because of your support. It was because of the connection we had. Suddenly, I had whole arenas chanting 'Chase U.'"

Chase said his chapter may be closed in his WWE career, but he's not finished with professional wrestling. His post notes that he is available for bookings in June. Chase was no stranger to professional wrestling prior to joining "NXT" in 2021, as he worked on the independent scene since 2008, as well as Ring of Honor and TNA.

One of his former "students" in Chase U, Thea Hail took to X to lament his departure. She quoted his video message with the caption, "there would be no thea hail without you."