Update On Santos Escobar's WWE Status

While Santos Escobar has occasionally been featured on AAA during their collaboration with WWE, a months-long absence from traditional WWE programming for the recently-resigned Escobar has many fans confused about his current WWE status. Fightful Select has attempted to clear the air with a recent report, but it seems that, while Escobar is still with WWE, he is not expected back onto WWE's primary broadcasting any time soon.

Confusion regarding Escobar's WWE status was sparked after false reports of Escobar's presence on WWE's alumni page, thus implying that Escobar had left the company, appeared on wrestling news headlines. According to Fightful, however, WWE confirmed Escobar's continued presence at the company. In actuality, Escobar was moved to the alumni section when his WWE contract originally expired back in October 2025, and was apparently never moved back to their active roster page when he resigned with the company shortly thereafter.

As for Escobar's occasional AAA appearances, the former LWO member and Legado Del Fantasma leader is still expected to stay in AAA. It seems, however, that Escobar is uninspired with his current WWE status. Sources claim that Escobar "wished that he was used better and would actually be utilized," and one AAA talent called Escobar's most recent AAA foray at Rey de Reyes 2026 a "lethargic performance."

Escobar was reportedly ready to leave WWE when his contract expried in 2025, but WWE "made a big play" to resign the former WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Reports claim that Escobar's WWE contract is no small deal either, and that, given the amount of money Escobar is expected to receive, it would have been "irresponsible" for WWE to not feature him on their weekly shows and premium live events. Despite this, Escobar continues to be benched from WWE programming, with neither party offering any explanation for his absence.