Backstage Report On Santos Escobar's WWE Status After Being Moved To Alumni Section

Earlier this week, Santos Escobar's WWE contract officially expired after wrestling for the company for six years, and though he was offered an extension on his deal, the 41-year-old declined after being unsatisfied with the proposed salary and his creative direction as of late. Shortly thereafter, Escobar was transferred to WWE's alumni page, but it seems like he will not be listed there for long, as there's been a new update on the former WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion's status with the promotion.

According to PWInsider Elite, Escobar has returned to WWE after he and the company recently came to an agreement on a new deal shortly after his initial departure. WWE reportedly evaluated Escobar's creative concerns and decided to make the Mexican star a much larger offer compared to the original number they had listed on his contract renewal. PWInsider added that Escobar has put pen to paper, with it being believed that he signed with the promotion on Tuesday evening. At this time, it is unknown when Escobar will make his return to WWE television and begin travelling with the company again.

Ahead of his contract expiration, Escobar has been posting several videos and photos online that teased a new beginning for his character and career. However, now that he's reportedly signed with WWE and is once again an active member of the company's roster, it remains to be seen if he will return to his role as the leader of Legado del Fantasma, or immediately find himself in a new storyline after voicing his creative concerns.