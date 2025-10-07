Backstage Update On Santos Escobar's WWE Departure

As of yesterday evening, Santos Escobar's WWE contract was set to expire at midnight, with the wrestler not intending to sign an extension. On the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer was under the impression that Escobar's contract had expired, and he shared more details regarding the situation.

"They've been expecting him to leave for some time. They obviously took him away from Angel and Berto for that very reason," Meltzer said. "Yeah, he's gone. I do know people [in WWE] – multiple people there – who expect him to go to AEW."

Although some within WWE believe that, Meltzer hasn't heard anything definitive about Escobar being brought into the younger promotion. Tony Khan has become more reserved in bringing in former WWE talent, though it's worth noting that Escobar seemingly left WWE of his own volition. The company did also bring Andrade El Idolo back into the fold after he was reportedly let go from WWE.

Before joining WWE in 2019, Escobar wrestled as El Hijo del Fantasma and King Cuerno. In the lead-up to his contract expiration, Escobar had been hinting at his impending departure on social media, and it appears he's now free to appear in any promotion that will have him.

Immediately after discussing Escobar's departure and the possibility that he might show up in AEW, Meltzer also noted that Cedric Alexander's TNA contract will soon expire, and MVP is pushing to have him brought into AEW. During his time in WWE, Alexander served as the fourth member of The Hurt Business, which has since become The Hurt Syndicate in AEW.

