Backstage Update On Cedric Alexander's TNA Future

Last week, news emerged that former WWE star Cedric Alexander was under contract with TNA Wrestling for an unknown period of time. In a new update, Alexander's deal is said to actually be expiring very soon.

According to Fightful Select, Alexander's contract with TNA is ending around the time of Bound For Glory, which will emanate from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts on Sunday, October 12. The outlet further noted that a number of other deals are expiring at the same time as well, with TNA officials aiming to retain the talents, including Alexander, linked to the respective contracts. TNA is reportedly expecting Alexander to re-sign with the promotion.

As of now, Alexander is not advertised for any matches at Bound For Glory, though there are still several slots open for him to potentially enter the Call Your Shot gauntlet. The winner of the Call Your Shot gauntlet will earn a trophy and a contract that guarantees them a TNA title shot of their choosing within one year of their victory.

Alexander departed from WWE in February 2025, and upon completion of his 90-day non-compete clause, returned to the independent wrestling circuit. In June, he made his TNA debut by saving Tasha Steelz, John Skyler, and Jason Hotch from an attack at the hands of Mustafa Ali. Alexander later faced Ali, a former rival in WWE, at TNA Slammiversary.

Most recently, Alexander took part in TNA's invasion of "WWE NXT," which has led to a cross-promotional special, named Showdown, being set for October 7, just days before TNA Bound For Glory.