Cedric Alexander Makes TNA Wrestling Debut In Opposition To Old WWE Nemesis

Back in February 2025, Cedric Alexander's nine year run with WWE came to an end as he was released from the company. Since his departure, Alexander has popped up in various independent promotions like House of Glory, DPW, and DEFY, but on June 20, Alexander made his debut for a company he has never worked for during his 16-year career; TNA Wrestling.

On the June 20 episode of "TNA Impact," Mustafa Ali defeated John Skyler in a "Call To Arms" match, but he wasn't content with simply picking up the win, he wanted to make a statement. He attacked Jason Hotch and went to hit both Hotch and Skyler with a steel chair, before Tasha Steelz attempted to use herself as a human shield by draping herself across Hotch and Skyler. However, Ali wasn't phased by this and went to hit all three individuals before Alexander's music hit, with the former WWE Superstar making the save, confronting a man he knows very well in the process.

Alexander and Ali have a long history together from their time in WWE. They were both important members of the company's cruiserweight division, which in turn made up the roster for the "205 Live" TV show, appearing as both partners and opponents in the late 2010s. Their most high profile match together was a WWE Cruiserweight Championship match on the WrestleMania 34 kick-off show in 2018, where Alexander defeated Ali to win the vacant title in a tournament final after former champion Enzo Amore was released from the company. The last time they shared a ring together was on the May 15, 2023 episode of "WWE Raw" when they were both involved in a battle royal to determine who would challenge Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at Night of Champions later that month, with Ali actually winning the match, but failing to dethrone "The Ring General."