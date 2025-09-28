Backstage News On Contract Status Of Former WWE Cruiserweight Champ Cedric Alexander

Last week, stars of TNA Wrestling stormed into "WWE NXT," with a cross-promotional television special now slated for October 7. One of the talents involved in the initial invasion was Matt Cardona, who reportedly represented TNA without an official contract to his name. In contrast, a new report indicates that another name involved is indeed signed to TNA.

According to Fightful Select, Cedric Alexander is under contract with TNA, though the length of his deal is currently unknown. Alexander departed from WWE in February 2025 as a part of talent cuts, leaving behind one reign as WWE Cruiserweight Champion, three as a 24/7 Champion, and one as WWE Raw Tag Team Champion alongside Shelton Benjamin.

The veteran performer had re-joined the "NXT" brand in the summer of 2024. Shortly after, he aligned with the Je'Von Evans, serving as a mentor to the "Young OG" while the two also pursued the NXT Tag Team Championships. Alexander's last match under the WWE banner came on the January 28 episode of "NXT" when he faced Ethan Page, who had crushed Evans' jaw in storyline just weeks earlier.

Following the end of his 90-day non-compete clause with WWE, Alexander returned to the independent wrestling scene, and in June, debuted for TNA Wrestling. Since then, Alexander has notably feuded with his old WWE rival Mustafa Ali, whom he wrestled at TNA Slammiversary. He's also vied for the TNA X-Division Championship on two occasions. After "NXT" went off the air last week, Alexander, Cardona, Frankie Kazarian, The IInspiration, and several other TNA stars stood tall over the "NXT" locker room.