TNA Wrestler In WWE NXT Invasion Reportedly Working Without A Contract

A week after airing their grievances toward WWE on social media, a number of TNA stars then took their frustrations one step further by physically invading the "WWE NXT" brand during Tuesday night's broadcast on the CW Network. Amidst the TNA representatives was former WWE star Matt Cardona, who has once again become a regular fixture for TNA in recent months. Despite that, a new report indicates that he is not officially signed to the promotion.

According to Fightful Select, Cardona has been working for TNA Wrestling without a contract since he returned to the company earlier this year. This reportedly remains the case for his recent involvement in the invasion angle on WWE, who is now a multi-year partner with TNA.

Since exiting WWE as a part of talent releases in April 2020, Cardona has found wide success as a free agent, with appearances in the National Wrestling Alliance, All Elite Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and Game Changer Wrestling coming in the years following. Cardona has also worked with TNA on-and-off for five years, even earning a reign as TNA Digital Media Champion during it. His latest TNA outing saw him compete in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Battle Royal qualifier on the September 25 edition of "TNA Impact."

TNA's invasion of WWE occurred during the main event of "NXT," which pitted TNA World Champion Trick Williams against NXT Champion Oba Femi in a Winner Takes All match. At one point, Williams slapped TNA's Mike Santana at ringside, leading to a brawl between the two. This brawl, of course, rapidly expanded as talents from TNA and "NXT," including Cardona, then charged the ringside area.