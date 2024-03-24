Update On Matt Cardona's Contract Status Following TNA Return

Since leaving WWE, Matt Cardona has called himself "The Indie God"– among many other monikers — and has become one of the hottest free agents. Cardona recently accompanied long-time tag-team partner Steph De Lander to TNA during her return, but has he signed a contract with the promotion?

Fightful Select recently reached out to Cardona to determine his status, and according to the star himself, he's still a free agent. Despite running in to assist De Lander and hitting his finisher, the Radio Silence, it doesn't seem like Cardona has been enticed to stick with a single promotion yet. Fightful claimed that Cardona not only confirmed that he's still a free agent, but that he has a per appearance deal instead. Cardona notably asked for his response to be quoted, saying, "Alwayz. Then. Now. Forever. Quote me on that."

It's unclear whether Cardona will forgo his free agency anytime soon, but he seems to be mostly focused on the independent circuit for now. In a December 2023 interview, he commented on the group of WWE releases at the time, which included stars like Dolph Ziggler, and urged the stars in question to step up to him.

Cardona also challenged the stars on the independent circuit and pointed to all his accolades since being released by WWE. He expressed how embarrassing it was for an ex-WWE guy to be dominating the independent circuit and again called for someone to step up to him. It seems like the star hasn't reached the heights he desires on the indies yet, and might be holding out for a worthy successor before joining up with another promotion like TNA.