WWE NXT GM Ava Announces TNA Invasion TV Special For Same Night As AEW Title Tuesday

For years now, "WWE NXT" has been booking big shows to oppose AEW's annual "Title Tuesday" tradition, and this year is no exception. With "AEW Dynamite" set to present its special "Homecoming" episode on Tuesday, October 7, "NXT" General Manager Ava revealed WWE's counter-punch during Saturday's No Mercy 2025 PLE, announcing that "NXT's" October 7 episode will be branded "Invasion" and feature "NXT" stars taking on stars from TNA Wrestling.

The event will include team survival matches (i.e. Survivor Series matches) for both men and women, with both teams set to be announced on next Tuesday's "NXT." There will also be two title-for-title matches — NXT Tag Team Champions DarkState will take on the legendary Hardy Boys, the current TNA World Tag Team Champions, while NXT Champion Oba Femi battles TNA World Champion Trick Williams. All titles will be on the line in both matches, and the world title match will see all parties banned from ringside. This last stipulation comes after TNA stars interrupted the title-for-title match between Femi and Williams on last week's "NXT." There are currently no matches announced for "Homecoming."

Notably, Williams is an "NXT" star, not a TNA star; he defeated TNA's Joe Hendry for the title at the "WWE NXT" Battleground PLE back in May. The night before No Mercy, TNA lost their other major singles title to "NXT," as Kelani Jordan won the TNA Knockouts World Championship at Victory Road 2025 after champion Ash By Elegance was forced to vacate. "NXT's" Je'Von Evans is also set to challenge for TNA's X-Division Championship at TNA Bound For Glory 2025.