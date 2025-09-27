WWE NXT Star Je'Von Evans To Challenge For Prestigious TNA Title At Bound For Glory

Your boy, "WWE NXT" Superstar, Je'Von Evans, may be bouncy, but he's hoping that bounciness will propel him towards his first capture of gold in his young career. Ask and he shall receive, as it was made official last night, that Evans will challenge for the TNA X-Division Championship at Bound For Glory on Sunday, October 12.

After Leon Slater outwitted Myron Reed to retain the X-Division Championship at Victory Road this past Friday, the Director of Authority, Santino Marella, revealed minutes later who Slater's next opponent would be. Evans then appeared on the screen with this message [the entire post is available below, via X], "I'm not gonna lie, I've always wanted to have a match in a TNA ring, and it hasn't happened, yet. But what I did hear was Bound For Glory, it's gonna be you, Leon Slater, versus 'The Young OG' Je'Von Evans for the X-Division Championship. So, Leon, Bound For Glory, it's about to get real bouncy." The crowd, including Slater, roared with excitement following that announcement.

Slater won the X-Division Title from Moose at Slammiversary this past July, making him the youngest to hold the title in company history. So far, Slater has had four successful title defenses. As for Evans, his hunger to capture gold has been a can't miss spectacle, especially after last night's showing that saw him challenge Sami Zayn of his WWE Men's United States Championship on "WWE SmackDown." But before he crosses the line to the other side at TNA, he will have to take care of some business at his home promotion, when he squares off against Josh Briggs at tonight's "WWE NXT" No Mercy, to prove that he remains in top contention to become the next in line for another shot at the NXT Championship.