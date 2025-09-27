Sami Zayn Wins Competitive US Title Match On WWE SmackDown Against NXT's Je'Von Evans

"WWE NXT" star Je'Von Evans gave an excellent performance in his second-ever "WWE SmackDown" match on Friday night, but it was Sami Zayn to successfully defend his United States Championship in his fourth defense since beginning his US title open challenge. Evans answered the challenge, as the blue brand was live from Orlando, Florida, near WWE's Performance Center.

Evans had an impressive showing, flying around the ring in attempts to take Zayn off his feet and keep him there. He hit a huge springboard on Zayn and dropkicked him through the ropes, but before he could fly out of the ring to take Zayn out, the champion hit him with a clothesline.

The challenger avoided the Blue Thunder Bomb and got Zayn on the top turnbuckle, but Zayn chopped him and dropped "The Young OG" to the canvas. With Zayn still up top, Evans jumped back up to hit him with a hurricanrana. Zayn caught Evans and hit him with an Exploder into the turnbuckle, but Evans dodged the following Helluva Kick. He dodged a second kick and hit the OG Cutter for a near fall.

Zayn was able to connect with the Helluva Kick on his third attempt and followed it up with the Blue Thunder Bomb for the victory. After the match, Zayn showed "The Young OG" some respect.