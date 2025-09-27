WWE NXT No Mercy 2025: Full & Final Card

WWE NXT No Mercy is tonight, coming to you from the FTL War Memorial in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Unlike main roster PLEs, which have started streaming on the new ESPN app, NXT's events will continue to stream live on Peacock, with No Mercy set to start at 7 p.m. ET.

In what will likely be the main event, Oba Femi will defend the WWE NXT Championship against Ricky Saints. There are multiple other competitors with their eyes on the title, including former champion Trick Williams and TNA's Mike Santana, so there's no telling what kind of shenanigans could take place.

With her unexpected WWE NXT Women's Championship victory now four months behind her, Jacy Jayne will face Lola Vice with her title on the line. Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT" featured a confrontation between the two women, and it ended with Vice laying out the champion with a well-placed punch.