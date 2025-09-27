WWE NXT No Mercy 2025: Full & Final Card
WWE NXT No Mercy is tonight, coming to you from the FTL War Memorial in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Unlike main roster PLEs, which have started streaming on the new ESPN app, NXT's events will continue to stream live on Peacock, with No Mercy set to start at 7 p.m. ET.
In what will likely be the main event, Oba Femi will defend the WWE NXT Championship against Ricky Saints. There are multiple other competitors with their eyes on the title, including former champion Trick Williams and TNA's Mike Santana, so there's no telling what kind of shenanigans could take place.
With her unexpected WWE NXT Women's Championship victory now four months behind her, Jacy Jayne will face Lola Vice with her title on the line. Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT" featured a confrontation between the two women, and it ended with Vice laying out the champion with a well-placed punch.
Undercard title matches & a brutal stipulation
Former Olympic wrestler Tavion Heights will have an opportunity to capture his first WWE title when he faces Ethan Page for the North American Championship. Heights currently holds a singles victory over Page, but the champion has shown many times that he's willing to do whatever it takes to retain his title.
Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe will escalate their ongoing feud with a Weaponized Steel Cage match. With their rivalry having become very personal, the two will duke it out with plenty of arms at their disposal.
After winning a tournament that culminated on the latest "NXT," Lainey Reid will attempt to take the WWE Women's Speed Championship away from Sol Ruca. The match will be contested by Speed rules, meaning there will be a five-minute time limit since this is a title bout.
The only non-title, non-stipulation match on the card will take place between Je'Von Evans and Josh Briggs. Their feud began earlier this month when Briggs faked Evans out by playing The Undertaker's theme music during one of his matches, and Briggs followed that up by beating Evans in a singles match on TV.