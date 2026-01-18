Absent WWE Star Santos Escobar Returns To AAA

WWE star Santos Escobar has resurfaced in his old stomping grounds.

Amidst AAA's premiere on FOX in Latin America, reigning AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. shook hands with a man wearing a mask similar to luchador El Fantasma. When that same man leaned in to whisper something afterward, however, he knocked Wagner Jr. down with a right hand and took possession of the AAA championship belt. With a microphone in hand, the figure then unmasked himself, revealing the face of Santos Escobar, the son of El Fantasma.

When cameras later attempted to catch up with Escobar backstage, Escobar made it clear that he'd explain his actions and his whereabouts when it best suited him. "What do you want? You want to know something about me now?" he asked. "Six months I was away, not one question. I show up again. Nah, it doesn't work like that. You want to know something about me? Now, it's on my time."

From 2013 until 2019, Escobar regularly wrestled for AAA in addition to his appearances for Lucha Underground. Fast forward to October 2025, Escobar was set to leave WWE following a six year run with the Nick Khan-led promotion. Thanks to a lucrative offer and creative promises, though, Escobar ultimately decided to stay with WWE.

Escobar last wrestled at a pair of WWE live events in Mexico in July, with AAA's Mr. Iguana, Pagano and Psycho Clown his opponents. Given his latest confrontation with Wagner Jr., Escobar seems poised for an expanded return to AAA. Whether or not that will also transfer over to WWE programming has yet to be seen.