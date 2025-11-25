AAA Announces International Broadcast Deal With Major Network

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide will soon start broadcasting on a new network in Mexico and much of Central and South America. The company, which was acquired by WWE earlier this year, announced via press release that FOX will begin showing a variety of AAA events in 2026, including its premium live events like TripleMania. The deal covers Mexico, all of Central America, and all of South America except for Brazil.

"We are very excited to partner with FOX," said Patrick Dooley, WWE's SVP Global Strategy and Creative Operations. "This partnership will elevate AAA to new audiences and take Mexican sports entertainment to another level."

The release also quoted Rey Mysterio, with the WWE Hall of Famer sharing that he felt "pride and excitement" over seeing AAA, where he worked early in his career, find a new home on such a massive platform. "Lucha Libre is part of our culture and bringing these stories to a broader audience is just the beginning," said Mysterio.

It was clarified that audiences will be able to find AAA content on the FOX Tubi channel, the company's paid TV network, and through their standalone streaming service, FOX One. Although FOX is a well-known entity in the United States, the company just made its first major move into Mexico earlier this year by launching FOX Latin America.

This past April, WWE partnered with a Mexican company called Fillip to purchase AAA. WWE owns 51% of the promotion, while Fillip controls the minority stake. Since then, WWE executives have steadily integrated the 33-year-old Lucha promotion into its business ecosystem, bringing WWE stars to AAA and vice versa while also promoting new and returning events.