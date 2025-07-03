Rey Mysterio Talks WWE's Purchase Of Lucha Libre AAA, Wants To Help Next Generation

WWE legend Rey Mysterio has discussed WWE's purchase of AAA and how it's a full-circle moment for him.

Mysterio, during his interaction on "La Platica," recalled being asked by Konnan to leave his hometown and travel to Mexico to be a part of an upstart promotion called AAA. At first, Mysterio remembered being hesitant and wasn't sure that his parents would allow him, but he somehow convinced them and left to start his pro wrestling career. Following WWE's purchase of AAA, Mysterio feels like it's a full-circle moment for him as he goes back to where it all started.

"We [WWE] just closed up this weekend with the purchase of the first company that gave me the opportunity to wrestle on national television, AAA, which is based out of Mexico City. WWE just picked that company up and is going to take Lucha Libre to a whole different level," he said. "At the age of 17, I took off and kicked my career off at AAA in Mexico City. And now, 34 years later, WWE purchased AAA. Lucha Libre is now officially stamped and on the map."

Mysterio stated that moving to Mexico from his hometown of San Diego was "shocking," but the prospect of doing what he loved, wrestling, made up for it. As he is winding down his career, the Hall of Famer is keen to share his knowledge and is open to giving whatever advice he can.

"We try to help out each other as much as we can, especially from one Mexicano to another. If I can give any advice or guidance or I open up the door and say if you ever have any questions or you need help with something, let me know. Back then, that probably wouldn't happen. So we just got to be open-minded."

While Mysterio is close to the end, he still has a few matches remaining under his belt and should return to WWE television from his injury in August.