Rey Mysterio Featured In Video Package To Open First AAA TV Show Of WWE Ownership Era

Ahead of WrestleMania 41 this year, WWE announced their acquisition of the popular Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA) Mexican wrestling promotion as part of WWE's global expansion strategy. In their latest move to not just advertise the new era of AAA but also introduce some synergy between the two promotions, a new clip has been released featuring WWE Hall of Famer and lucha libre legend, Rey Mysterio.

In the clip, several masks of current-day luchadores are flashed on the screen, before Mysterio appears and narrates over clips from the earlier years of his career, before scenes of matches from AAA are shown. Mysterio then goes on to explain what lucha libre means to him, before harkening back to the origins of it and claiming that "lucha libre has redefined wrestling."

Naturally, Mysterio then hypes up the relationship between WWE and AAA, noting how the acquisition seeks to push lucha libre higher, faster, and further than it has ever gone before. The clip then ends off with a few high flying moves by the luchadores from both AAA and WWE, before advertising their new event, Worlds Collide, that will feature stars from AAA and "NXT," set for Saturday, June 7th.

While the acquisition of AAA has been largely positively met online, there has been some concern about how much influence the United States-based promotion will have over them, specifically when it comes to the product and the potential rules WWE could end up enforcing. According to a May 2nd report, AAA at the time had not yet addressed their sale to WWE publicly, but the promotion has continued to emphasize how they are still "100% Mexicana," suggesting they're well aware of the concerns.