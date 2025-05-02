Dave Meltzer Details Ramifications Of WWE's AAA Purchase

If there wasn't a line in the sand already between Mexico's two largest professional wrestling promotions CMLL (Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre) and AAA (Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide), there is now. Last month, before WrestleMania 41 kicked off, WWE stunned the industry when the company announced it acquired AAA. Dave Meltzer provided more details, including the aftermath since this pivotal decision.

In this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer reported that CMLL has not addressed the sale of AAA to WWE publicly. Although, there have been subtle jabs seen and witnessed. In Guadalajara, CMLL added the slogan "100% Mexicana," and made several mentions throughout its broadcast to being an authentic Mexican product. Basically, they are trying to push that they are the only company that can bring the traditional style and symbolism of lucha libre that fans grew up watching and admiring. Even better, with CMLL hosting its upcoming joint show with AEW, Grand Slam: Mexico, on June 18, the event sold out just two days after tickets were available to purchase on the market. Matches for this event have not been announced as of this report.

Regarding AAA's next altering step, CEO Dorian Roldan looks at this as a better financial move, and ideal pipeline towards grand exposure. Roldan mentioned in several interviews after the acquisition, that having access to WWE contracted stars with Latin backgrounds, like Rey & Dominik Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fenix, Andrade, Angel, Berto, etc., will increase television viewership, which will create a positive domino effect toward a substantial paying television deal, more sponsorship income, more licensing income, as well as the ability to raise ticket prices. Crucially, it's important to note that the deal between WWE and AAA has not been completed, and some approvals must be obtained before finalizing the agreement, which speculation is said to be later this year.

In the meantime, "WWE NXT" and AAA will host its first joint show with Worlds Collide on Saturday, June 7. Some of the AAA stars that are expected to participate in this historic event (via WWE's advertising videos), include former and longest AAA Mega Champion in company history El Hijo del Vikingo, Pagano, current and two-time AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid, and the new La Parka. There are also discussions that WWE stars will appear at AAA TripleMania Regia, held in Monterrey on June 15.