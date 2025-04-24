Dave Meltzer Explains What AAA Wants For TripleMania Following Acquisition By WWE

Following the bombshell announcement that WWE has acquired lucha libre promotion AAA, the company announced that the next edition of TripleMania will take place on June 15 at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico. Speaking on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer shared some details on the expectations for the event.

"They jacked up the tickets, which makes people believe that there will be WWE talent at that show," Meltzer said. "I know that AAA wants — for obvious reasons — Pentagon, Fenix, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, people like that. I don't know who's gonna be there, who's not, and it's not official that there's gonna be WWE talent on that show."

Meltzer pointed out the belief among some fans that WWE booked the show after purchasing AAA as a way to undercut AEW Grand Slam Mexico, which will include CMLL talent and take place in Mexico City on June 18. However, Monterrey and Mexico City are many miles apart, with Meltzer doubting that WWE scheduled the show in an attempt to deter fans from attending the AEW event.

"It's not gonna hurt the gate," Meltzer continued. "It will be very interesting because it will be a publicity war in the country. I think that's the big thing."

The newsletter writer believes WWE is attempting to ensure that any mainstream media coverage that week regarding wrestling goes to them and not AEW. With CMLL on a hot streak in recent days, Meltzer believes their involvement could help ensure that the special episode of "AEW Dynamite" moves plenty of tickets.

