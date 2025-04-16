AEW Announces Details For Grand Slam Mexico Edition Of Dynamite

It appears 2025 is going to be the year where AEW travels to some unfamiliar territory. They did so back in February, holding their first ever show in Australia when they ran "AEW Grand Slam Australia" out of Brisbane. Now in June, the promotion will be heading to another country for the first time, with a little bit of help from one of their promotional partners.

This morning, Fox Sports Mexico, AEW's broadcasting partner in Mexico, announced that AEW would be holding "Grand Slam Mexico" on June 18, which AEW confirmed shortly after on X. The show will be held in the legendary Arena Mexico in Mexico City, the home base for CMLL, whom AEW has developed a strong working relationship with over the past two years. Though no card was announced for the show, the poster features AEW International Champion Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, AEW luchadors Komander and Hologram, and CMLL stars Mistico and Mascara Dorada, suggesting all will be part of the event.

As announced by @FOXSportsMX, AEW will partner with @CMLL_OFICIAL to bring #AEWGrandSlamMexico to the historic Arena México in Mexico City on Wednesday, June 18! This marks the first time an AEW event has ever been held in Mexico. Tickets will go on sale Saturday, April 26. pic.twitter.com/nJ64gyS3m3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 16, 2025

"Grand Slam Mexico" will be a milestone show on many fronts. As noted, it will be the first AEW show held in Mexico, fulfilling a dream of AEW owner Tony Khan. It will also be the first TV taping televised live in Mexico by a US promotion since 2011, when WWE ran "Raw" and "SmackDown" tapings in Mexico City's Palacio de los Deportes. Perhaps most notable, however, is that "Grand Slam Mexico" will represent the first time a promotion from the US has run out of Arena Mexico in its 59 year history.