AEW's Tony Khan Wants To Run Show In Historic Mexican Venue

The AEW/CMLL relationship has passed its one year anniversary, and save for a hiccup here or there, it's largely been a success. Not only has AEW seen notable CMLL stars enter its halls, such as Mistico, Volador Jr., and Hechicero, but top AEW stars such as Bryan Danielson, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Orange Cassidy, Willow Nightingale, and "Timeless" Toni Storm have also made their way down CMLL, with Nightingale even holding the CMLL World Women's Championship.

What hasn't happened yet, however, is AEW themselves running a show south of the border, something AEW owner Tony Khan would like to change. While discussing the CMLL partnership in an interview with "Q101," Khan expressed a ton of excitement towards running a show in Mexico. When asked by host Case Lowe if there were any plans for it soon, Khan hinted something could be in the works.

"Well, I've never said so, but I will say, sooner or later, it absolutely has to happen," Khan said. "And if I could go anywhere in Mexico and work with anyone in Mexico, I would love to go to Arena Mexico and work with CMLL and bring AEW there for the first time ever. It would be amazing and I think Salvador would be open to having us there. If he would have us it would be an honor to bring AEW to Mexico sometime."

In the meantime, plenty of other AEW/CMLL crossovers are in the works. Atlantis Jr., Hechicero, and Mascara Dorada are all scheduled for tonight's "AEW Dynamite" tapings, while Dorada and Mistico will be on hand next Wednesday for "Dynamite" in Champagne, Illinois. Meanwhile, Castagnoli, PAC, Storm, and ROH Women's TV Champion Red Velvet will be appearing in CMLL on December 13, as part of an AEW/CMLL crossover event.

