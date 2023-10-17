Backstage Update On AEW's Collaboration With Lucha Libre Promotions

As announced by AEW CEO Tony Khan last week on social media, CMLL star Mistico (formerly known as the original Sin Cara in WWE) will make his debut on Friday's "AEW Rampage." Mistico is set to face fellow CMLL champion Rocky Romero, with the match meant to decide "Mexico's Pound-For-Pound Crown." Romero holds the company's World Historic Welterweight Championship while Mistico is currently the World Historic Middleweight Champion.

The match is notable for a number of reasons, including the fact that AEW has previously had a partnership with lucha libre promotion AAA. Historically, AAA and CMLL do not get along, and other promotions working with the two groups have to be careful about not booking talent from opposing companies in the ring together. The latest "Wrestling Observer Radio" features an update from Dave Meltzer on how this situation is supposed to play out in AEW going forward.

"This is not just Mistico coming to AEW," Meltzer said. "This is the beginning of a relationship. ... [AAA and CMLL] guys will not be able to work in the same match. That will not happen, but they're probably going to have guys on the same card, which — CMLL hates that. I think AAA will live with that, and AAA's not going to do anything to jeopardize their relationship with AEW anyway."

According to Meltzer, that means that performers like Andrade El Idolo, Rush, and Rey Fenix will all be unable to get in the ring with Mistico, should he return to AEW beyond the upcoming bout. Friday's match between Mistico and Romero is reportedly set to include an Arena México theme, replicating the style of CMLL matches. The bout is set to be taped alongside "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday and will air during the normal "Rampage" timeslot later this week.