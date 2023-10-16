Rocky Romero Vs. Mistico On AEW Rampage To Reportedly Feature 'Authentic' Element

Rocky Romero is set to face Místico (formerly known as Sin Cara in WWE) on "AEW Rampage" this Friday night. According to veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, Romero-Místico will have a special presentation.

"The idea, from what I understand, is to make this an authentic Arena México match with the Arena México video footage [and] with the Arena México music," Meltzer said on the "Wrestling Observer Radio" show.

Meltzer mentioned that AEW CEO Tony Khan was in attendance for Místico's first match in WWE. Khan even forwarded a report from the show to Meltzer. The veteran reporter said that Khan has always wanted to book Místico for AEW. Romero's influence in CMLL (Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre) apparently helped secure Místico for this week's "Rampage." Khan recently revealed that he had met with CMLL officials.

As it stands, Romero is the current NWA World Historic Welterweight Championship in CMLL, while Místico is the reigning NWA World Historic Middleweight Champion in the Mexican promotion. Khan announced that the pair would collide in a "grudge match" this Friday night, with AEW preparing to showcase the history between the two wrestlers before the bout takes place.

