Rocky Romero To Face CMLL Star On AEW Rampage Next Week

Wrestling fans might be weary of the term "Forbidden Door," but another forbidden door has been opened with the latest match announcement from AEW President Tony Khan.

On the October 20 episode of "AEW Rampage," NWA World Historic Welterweight Champion Rocky Romero will face CMLL star and NWA World Historic Middleweight Champion Místico in Rosenberg, Texas. Often a partner of rival promotion AAA, the inclusion of Místico is a landmark moment in AEW history. Former CMLL World Super Lightweight Champion Rocky Romero has made a number of appearances on AEW television, as the well-traveled star has been in something of an ambassador role as of late, appearing in numerous promotions. Khan said the match would be a "grudge match," meaning that neither man's NWA World Historic title will be on the line, but the champion versus champion clash could still have major implications for CMLL.

"For the first time, CMLL's best wrestlers will fight in an AEW ring," Romero wrote in Spanish (translated to English by Google) in response to the announcement. Romero last appeared on AEW television on an episode of "AEW Rampage," where he lost in a challenge to Eddie Kingston's NJPW STRONG Openweight Title.

Another Forbidden Door 🚪 opened! Get your tickets now! Se abrió otra Puerta Prohibida 🚪 Por la primera vez, los mejores luchadores de CMLL lucharán en un ring de AEW. https://t.co/VO2VYP37lO — ROCKY ROMERO🇵🇷 🇲🇽 🇺🇸 🇯🇵"Chico El Luchador" (@azucarRoc) October 12, 2023

For Místico, the match will be a modicum of retribution, as the Mexican star had a brief flirtation with American TV stardom in the early-2010s, when he joined WWE as Sin Cara in a tenure that had its share of issues. Místico returned to the lucha libre scene and this match will mark his return to American cable television.