AEW Alum Reportedly Cleared To Return After Facing Visa Issues

The working relationship between AEW and CMLL is heading back to the United States over the next few weeks as Mistico, Hechicero, Atlantis Jr., and Mascara Dorada are all scheduled to appear on upcoming episodes of "AEW Dynamite." It has not been announced as to who will be appearing in Reading, Pennsylvania on November 20 and Chicago, Illinois on November 27, but while speaking on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer revealed why Dorada in particular has not been featured as much as his Mexican colleagues.

"Mascara Dorada had like the visa issues that they had to work through. He's really spectacular, he's just got to work with the right people."

Dorada was last seen on AEW television back in February when he, Volador Jr. and Hechicero faced off with the Blackpool Combat Club on an episode of "Dynamite." However, just a few weeks after this match, 19 of CMLL's talents and one of their referees had their work visa's canceled by the United States government, with Dorada most notably only making international appearances for NJPW and RevPro because of the issue.

While Hechicero, Mistico, and Atlantis Jr. have all appeared in AEW since the original visa issue occurred, a number of AEW stars have made the journey to Arena Mexico to keep the working relationship going. The most notable examples include Chris Jericho headlining the 91st Anniversary show against Mistico in September, Claudio Castagnoli winning the International Grand Prix in August, and Bryan Danielson getting the chance to wrestle one of his all-time favorite wrestlers, Blue Panther, in a submission match back in April. The relationship will continue this December when Castagnoli, PAC, 'Timeless' Toni Storm, and Red Velvet all return to CMLL on December 13.

