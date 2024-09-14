Chris Jericho, Orange Cassidy Continue AEW Feud In CMLL 91st Anniversary Main Event

Chris Jericho has recently been revisiting his 2020 feud with Orange Cassidy, even going so far as wearing the jacket he wore the night his rival dumped a vat of orange juice over him and the rest of The Inner Circle. Cassidy recently took things further by "paying" the veteran back in loose change worth $7000, which he dropped on Jericho's brand new Bentley via a bulldozer.

Despite reacting in agony at his Bentley being damaged, Jericho still headlined the recent CMLL 91st Anniversary show, where he took on Mistico (known as the original Sin Cara in WWE) in a Two-Out-of-Three Falls match. "The Learning Tree" started the bout off strongly, and eventually gained the first fall with a Walls of Jericho. Naturally, the heel began tearing at Mistico's mask, dominating the star before he took back the momentum and got the second pinfall with a Swanton Bomb and Springboard Frogsplash. Jericho then became more desperate, and the match took a bit of a turn, with Big Bill getting involved as well. Ultimately, Mistico picked up a major win, overcoming Jericho's offense and Bill's interference.

However, "The Learning Tree" didn't take lightly to his defeat, as he and Bill attacked Mistico after the match. Since Jericho tossed the referee out, there wasn't much hope for Mistico, until Cassidy got involved. The AEW star took Bill out with his signature Orange Punch while Jericho fled the ring. Mistico then hit Bill with a Missile Dropkick, and the two men celebrated their shared victory, with Cassidy putting his glasses onto Mistico to close out the show. Jericho will undoubtedly seek retribution for the attack, especially since Mistico has competed in AEW before.