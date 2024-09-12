AEW Dynamite 9/11/24: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

"Hangman" Adam Page has a lot to answer for following the absolute brutality of his unsanctioned cage match against Swerve Strickland at All Out on Saturday, and he answered for absolutely none of them on "Dynamite." While I understand the want to have the creative focus completely on Jon Moxley and the former Blackpool/PACpool Combat Club and Bryan Danielson and Darby Allin, I think there was more than enough show to get more of "Hangman" and his explanation, or even just his desperation at facing all he had done, on this show. Moxley not only opened the show, he had a segment with mostly PAC speaking when they came down to beat people up, then a third segment with Allin. Don't get it twisted, I love Moxley and his heel turn at All Out was one of my favorite things about the show, but I think Page deserved a hell of a lot more in the fallout. He really needed to say what he needed to say in front of the live audience.

Page was seen backstage in a segment just over three minutes long this week, beginning with an interview with Renee Paquette. For one, he just walked in the building like nothing was wrong, like he didn't just try to commit murder after already committing arson. I suppose Tony Khan did say at the post-All Out press conference he did everything he could to keep "Hangman" out of jail, but my suspension of disbelief can only go so far.

Page's response in his promo was good and vicious, he said he meant every word he said. He also called out anyone who stood in his way from harming Strickland, and when I stopped to think about it, outside of say, officials, and maybe Christopher Daniels, I can't name anyone specific off the top of my head that Page will be going after next. I guess maybe Jeff Jarrett, now? We did see Jarrett attempt to tell "Hangman" he had seen men go down the same dark, demonic path that Page is already well on, in my humble opinion, and Page decked him for it. But after Page beat him up a little, he just kind of walked away. We didn't see him for the rest of the night, and the focus completely shifted to Moxley's end of brutality. Strickland not showing up to "Dynamite" after all he went through on Saturday makes sense, but "Hangman" was RIGHT there. Get this man in front of a crowd and let the "boos" wash over him, because he certainly has a lot more explaining to do than what we heard.

Written by Daisy Ruth