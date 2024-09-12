Bryan Danielson Set For Dream Rematch At AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

#1 Contender to the AEW World Title Darby Allin will have his hands full at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, as he'll put his title opportunity on the line against Jon Moxley. This means that AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson is free to face anyone at the September event and a ghost from his past has stepped up to the plate.

Former ROH World Champion Nigel McGuinness appeared on Wednesday's "Dynamite" to challenge his old rival to a match at AEW Grand Slam on September 25 in Queens, NY's Arthur Ashe Stadium. According to McGuinness, AEW President Tony Khan sanctioned the match and drew up a contract. The match was confirmed later in the show. Danielson is still recovering from being attacked by his former Blackpool Combat Club comrades Jon Moxley, PAC, and Claudio Castagnoli. Moxley asphyxiated the AEW Champion with a plastic bag in the brutal attack, the beginning of the group's insistence that they run AEW now.

McGuinness made his triumphant return to wrestling at AEW All In on August 25 in Wembley Stadium during the Casino Gauntlet. It was McGuinness's first match since 2011.