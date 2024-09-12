Jon Moxley Replaces Bryan Danielson In Massive Shake-Up Of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

In a huge change of plans, Darby Allin will not challenge for Bryan Danielson's AEW World Championship at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" later this month. Allin had earned a world title opportunity at the Arthur Ashe Stadium event back in July, winning the Royal Rampage match on "AEW Rampage" just days after he had secured his All In TNT title match inside Blood & Guts. He challenged unsuccessfully for Jack Perry's title on August 25 at Wembley Stadium, returning for the first time during Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" to confront Jon Moxley fresh off of his betrayal of Danielson during All Out last weekend.

Moxley said that, due to his and the Blackpool Combat Club's actions, Danielson will be unable to defend his title later this month. However, he went on to say that it was a good thing since Allin wasn't prepared to take the next step yet, and he would be better off handing the title shot off to someone who was: Moxley himself. Allin declined the notion, deploring Moxley's actions against his former partner and declaring he would have nothing to do with someone like that. He said that the "Purveyor of Violence" will have to earn the opportunity and challenged Moxley to a match at "Grand Slam," setting the stage for a rematch of their July 2020 bout, this time with Allin's guaranteed title shot on the line.

