Team AEW Wins Blood & Guts, TNT Title Match Set For All In

Darby Allin forced Matthew Jackson to surrender to win Blood & Guts for Team AEW during tonight's "AEW Dynamite."

It was a match that delivered on insane bumps and creative violence which ended in just that way, Allin dousing Jack Perry in gasoline and threatening to light him on fire – again. The former TNT Champion demanded that Perry surrender and relinquish the title, which he refused, before negotiating the finish to the match with Matthew Jackson and securing a shot at the title at All In.

Advertisement

Before that, "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland renewed their blood feud outside the cage. Page was conspicuously absent for his entrance, given Team Elite held the advantage, only emerging once the AEW World Champion emerged. He proceeded to beat the champion with his title while handcuffed to the cage, meaning the match couldn't be officially started. But Matthew Jackson called Page into the structure and demanded the match be started. Page and Strickland met again when he had broken free from the cuffs, fighting one another to a stalemate as both proceeded to crash off of the stage.

AEW All In is set to take place on August 25 in Wembley Stadium.