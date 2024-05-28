Backstage News On Jack Perry's Health Following AEW Double Or Nothing Fire Spot

One of the most shocking moments of Sunday's AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view saw Jack Perry briefly set on fire by Darby Allin, who used a flamethrower on his Anarchy in the Arena opponent. In an update on today's "Wrestling Observer Radio," host Bryan Alvarez relayed that Perry is fine following the stunt, with everything going according to plan.

Prior to being set ablaze in the match, Perry was thrown into an ice bath before disappearing for a period of time. Upon reappearing, Perry looked as though he was still wet but was instead covered in a flame retardant gel that protected him before the Young Bucks were able to put the fire out.

Sunday's match was Perry's first in the promotion since August 2023, when he was suspended for getting into a physical altercation with CM Punk at AEW All In. Punk was later fired, while Perry appeared in New Japan Pro-Wrestling with a gimmick that saw Perry labeling himself a "scapegoat" in the situation. Perry returned at last month's AEW Dynasty, joining up with the Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada as The New Elite.

In addition to Perry, there was some concern that Allin may have broken his nose during Sunday's main event. However, according to Alvarez, Allin was looked at by doctors and given the okay coming out of the hectic match. While Alvarez and co-host Dave Meltzer were unsure about the injury status of Adam Copeland, who performed earlier in the show, the AEW star has since revealed that he suffered a broken tibia that will require surgery.