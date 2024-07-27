AEW Rampage Live Coverage 7/26 - High Stakes Royal Rampage Match, Four Way Tag Team Bout & More

The bell rings and Cassidy begins brawling with King in one ring as Castagnoli and Komander go at it in the other one. Cassidy and Komander walk the ropes to land arm drags on King and Castagnoli, but King and Castagnoli intercept them and level the pair.

Advertisement

Tomohiro Ishii is next in the match as Castagnoli looks to dump Komander over the top rope and to the outside. Komander hangs on as King and Ishii exchange chops in the left ring. Komander looks to eliminate Castagnoli with a hurricanrana, but Castagnoli hangs on. Brian Cage is the next entrant, and he gets into the right ring. Cage sends Castagnoli crashing into the middle rope and dials it up for a 619. Komander looks to fly off the top to take down Cage, but Cage catches him and sends him crashing into the mat with a Full Nelson Slam.

The Butcher is next up, and he gets in the left ring. Butcher and King level Ishii and connect with a double elbow on him. "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard is the next entrant, and leaves his spot on commentary to get into the right ring. Menard fires off forearms on Castagnoli and rains down right hands on him in the corner. He fires off more right hands on Cage, but Komander clocks him from behind.

Advertisement

Roderick Strong is next up, and he gets in the left ring. Strong fires off stomps on King in the corner before Kip Sabian is the next entrant and gets in the right ring. He delivers a senton to Castagnoli in the corner, then sends Komander crashing into the mat face first. Brandon Cutler enters the left ring next, but Ishii immediately clotheslines him out of the ring to eliminate him.

Eliminated: Brandon Cutler

Nick Wayne is the next entrant in the right ring, and he delivers a hurricanrana and a flying back elbow to level Sabian as Cage eliminates Menard.

Eliminated: "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard

Kyle O'Reilly is next up in the left ring, and he wastes no time firing off right hands on Strong. He delivers a knee to Strong's midsection and exchanges forearms with The Butcher. Jeff Jarrett is next in the right ring, and he lands a right hand on Sabian.

Back from the break, The Butcher is eliminated and several entrants in the left ring look to eliminate King. King hands on.

Eliminated: The Butcher

Matt Taven is next in the left ring, and he delivers a pair of DDTs to Cassidy. Wayne looks to land Wayne's World on Komander in the right ring, but Komander avoids it and looks to fly from the apron. Wayne then sends Komander crashing onto the floor to eliminate him.

Advertisement

Eliminated: Komander

Jay Lethal is next in the right ring, and he wastes no time exchanging strikes with Wayne. He lands a dropkick on him and looks to eliminate Wayne with Jarrett. Wayne fights out, but Sabian manages to eliminate Wayne.

Eliminated: Nick Wayne

Lethal wears down Sabian with a Figure Four Leg Lock as Jarrett fires off stomps on him. Mike Bennett is the next entrant in the left ring, and he goes after Cassidy. He sends him crashing into the mat and looks to land chops on Ishii, but Ishii no sells them and fires off chops on Bennett. The Beast Mortos is next in the right ring, and he levels Castagnoli with a Samoan Drop. Jarrett clocks Mortos from behind and takes him off his feet. Sabian looks to fly, but Jarrett and Lethal go after him. Lethal then sends him over the top rope and onto the floor to send him to the back.

Eliminated: Kip Sabian

Darby Allin is the next entrant, and he slides into the left ring. He jumps King, but King sends him crashing into the corner with a Death Valley Driver. King sends Allin crashing into the barricades on the outside as Lethal and Jarrett double team on Mortos and Castagnoli in the right ring. Lio Rush is the final entrant, and he gets into the right ring as Allin and King brawl through the crowd. Rush lands an enzuigiri on Lethal, then connects with a hurricanrana on Castagnoli.

Advertisement

Hard refresh this page for updates — ctrl + F5 on Windows; Cmnd + shift + R on Mac