Sting Returns To Wembley At AEW All In After Darby Allin Takes First Coffin Match Loss

The 2024 AEW All In pay-per-view was infused with a number of surprises, including the in-ring debuts of Ricochet and Nigel McGuinness, and the return of former AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter. The latter trend continued in the aftermath of Jack Perry vs. Darby Allin, in which Perry successfully defended the TNT Championship in what many consider to be Allin's signature stipulation — the coffin match.

The closing moments of this coffin match saw Perry tape the hands of Allin together, before binding his feet with his own belt. With Allin's physical movements now limited, Perry seized the opportunity to stuff him inside a body bag, and place him inside the ringside coffin. A resilient Allin kept the fight alive by poking his head through the top of the bag, but unfortunately, a running knee from Perry took him out of the fight for good. As such, Perry then closed the coffin for the win, handing Allin his first coffin match loss in the process.

Post-match, AEW EVPs Matthew and Nicholas Jackson (The Young Bucks) emerged with a gas tank with the intent of lighting Allin, and the coffin, on fire. A returning Sting, however, had other ideas.

As The Young Bucks poured gasoline over Allin and the enveloping container, Perry flipped open a lighter. Before he could connect the flame to the gasoline, the Wembley Stadium lights flickered off and on, revealing Allin's former tag team partner, Sting, equipped with a baseball bat. Desperate, Perry attempted to take down Sting with a chair, but instead found himself retreating. With Perry on the outside, Sting then delivered a double Scorpion Death Drop to The Young Bucks, and freed Allin from the coffin.

All In marks Sting's first on-screen appearance since his retirement match at AEW Revolution, where he and Allin successfully defended the AEW Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks.