Report: AEW's Darby Allin Being Discussed For Major Title Run After All In At Wembley

AEW star Darby Allin has had an eventful 2024, from winning and then vacating the AEW Tag Team Championships with Sting to breaking his foot right before a planned Mount Everest ascent to getting hit by an actual bus in New York City. However, the end of the year looks to be potentially as big for Allin as the beginning. He has a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Champion at the Grand Slam edition of "AEW Dynamite" in September, which he earned by winning the Royal Rampage match in July, and according to the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer, he could potentially be in line in win.

Advertisement

Allin is the betting underdog heading into his Coffin Match with Perry at All In on August 25, with reigning champion Jack Perry favored with -600 odds as of this writing. Meltzer believes that if Allin isn't winning the AEW TNT Championship at Wembley Stadium, he could very well win the AEW World Championship at Arthur Ashe Stadium. This is reportedly an idea that has been seriously discussed, especially because Bryan Danielson, who is the current favorite to leave London as AEW World Champion, is in need of neck surgery.

With Danielson set to retire soon anyway, with the October 12 WrestleDream PPV in Tacoma frequently speculated as his last full-time date, no one is sure on how long he would be champion if he won at Wembley — just that the reign would be brief. Meltzer wrote that the one month between Wembley and Arthur Ashe "feels too short" for a Danielson title reign, but he also said there's been talk of Allin winning the title at "Grand Slam" regardless of who emerges on top at All In.

Advertisement