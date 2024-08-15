Signature Darby Allin Stipulation Added To AEW TNT Title Match At All In

Darby Allin's signature match stipulation is returning to AEW one year after it last came out to play. On "AEW Dynamite," it was announced that Jack Perry's AEW TNT Championship defense at All In, which takes place on August 25 inside Wembley Stadium, will be a Coffin Match. The announcement came after a segment in which Perry attacked Allin backstage. Allin earned the shot at Perry's title as part of the finish to last month's Blood & Guts match on "Dynamite."

The stipulation was last used exactly one year earlier at the inaugural All In last year, when Allin and his now-retired partner Sting defeated Christian Cage and current AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. Allin has been involved in all four Coffin Matches in AEW history and is undefeated under the stipulation, having previously beaten House of Black's Brody King, current WWE Speed Champion Andrade, and current NXT Champion Ethan Page prior to last year's tag team Coffin Match victory.