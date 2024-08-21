Backstage News On Sting's AEW Status Ahead Of All In At Wembley Stadium

Ever since Revolution in March 2024, Sting has been able to put his feet up and enjoy retired life. The Icon won his final wrestling match against The Young Bucks with Darby Allin by his side, ending his AEW career undefeated. That said, fans in London could be in for a treat come August 25.

According to Fightful Select, in addition to appearing backstage at recent episodes of "AEW Collision" during AEW's residency at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, "The Icon" has reportedly told people close to him that he will be traveling to London, England for the second annual AEW All In. It has not been confirmed as to whether Sting will be appearing on-camera in any capacity, or simply joining the rest of the roster as a backstage visitor. He performed on the show last year, teaming with Allin to defeat Christian Cage and current AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland in a tag team Coffin Match — Allin will be competing in another Coffin Match this year, battling Jack Perry for the TNT Championship.

Sting has reportedly maintained a good relationship with AEW since his retirement earlier this year, with Tony Khan being very vocal about wanting Sting to be a part of AEW forever, as long as it is in a capacity he is comfortable with. Sting himself has already stated that he doesn't want to be a manager or a commentator on a full-time basis now that he's retired, feeling like he doesn't exactly know what he would be able to offer.