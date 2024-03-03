Tony Khan Addresses Whether Sting Will Still Be Involved With AEW After His Retirement

Sting's decorated career will end at tonight's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, as the event will see him compete in his last-ever match. During the recent AEW Revolution 2024 Media Call, Tony Khan answered the much-anticipated question about Sting's future with AEW after his final match, which will see him team with Darby Allin to take on The Young Bucks.

Tony Khan explained that he hopes to have Sting in spirit with AEW forever, but seemed unsure on whether "The Icon" will be affiliated with the company going forward. "Last night, he joked he's gonna come back and throw on the headset, and I would love that. We would all love for Sting to come back and be a part of the show, and he's always welcomed here."

Interestingly, Khan noted that Sting returned to pro wrestling in 2020 because he loves the industry, and not because he needed the money. "Sting is very, very well off and has earned a lot of money in his career and has taken care of it very well and he's [a] really, really great person and he's made great investments and he does this because he loves it."

Lastly, Khan noted how AEW Revolution will mark three years since Sting made his in-ring debut as a member of the promotion, but he claimed that he'd love to have the legend return down the line. "I would love to have Sting back in AEW anytime, and I know he said he'd love to come back... He knows the door is open, and he's welcomed in AEW forever. To me, he's our greatest legend."

