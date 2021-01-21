Sting is scheduled to make his AEW in-ring debut at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view on Saturday, February 27.

AEW just announced that Sting and TNT Champion Darby Allin will team up to face Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a Street Fight at the pay-per-view.

Sting made his AEW debut back on the December 2 Dynamite episode, but this will be his first match for the company.

Below is the updated card for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on Saturday, February 27, along with the announcement on Sting’s debut:

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Battle Royal Winners TBD vs. The Young Bucks (c)

Street Fight

Sting and TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks