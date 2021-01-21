Sting is scheduled to make his AEW in-ring debut at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view on Saturday, February 27.
AEW just announced that Sting and TNT Champion Darby Allin will team up to face Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a Street Fight at the pay-per-view.
Sting made his AEW debut back on the December 2 Dynamite episode, but this will be his first match for the company.
Below is the updated card for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on Saturday, February 27, along with the announcement on Sting’s debut:
AEW World Tag Team Titles Match
Battle Royal Winners TBD vs. The Young Bucks (c)
Street Fight
Sting and TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks
Here we go! It's 'The Machine' Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) & Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) of #TeamTaz vs. @Sting & the TNT Champion @DarbyAllin in a STREET FIGHT! pic.twitter.com/NdyDEqFfis
