Former WWE NXT UK Tag Champs Confront Young Bucks After AEW All In Tag Title Defense

The Young Bucks remain the only three-time AEW World Tag Team Champions in the company's history after overcoming FTR and The Acclaimed at All In 2024 at Wembley Stadium in London, England. However, Matt and Nick Jackson barely had any time to celebrate their hard-fought victory, as former WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions The Grizzled Young Veterans entered the ring to let the EVPs know they're coming for the straps.

Advertisement

"The Vets," aka Zack Gibson and James Drake, slid into the ring and stared down the Jacksons until they backed away. When the Bucks had exited the ring, however, the British brutes proceeded to attack FTR's Cash Wheeler, who was still recuperating from losing the tag match.

The Grizzled Young Veterans sent a warning to the AEW roster following their "Collision" debut in April, but they went quiet afterward. Now, it seems that they're finally ready to try and back up that statement by taking the gold from the Young Bucks. That said, it's highly likely that Wheeler and his tag partner, Dax Harwood, will have a bone to pick with Gibson and Drake before then, as they don't take being attacked lightly.

Advertisement

Back in June, it's reported that AEW couldn't agree to financial terms with the Grizzled Young Veterans regarding a deal, but it's believed that management is high on the team. As it stands, it remains to be seen if they've signed contracts with the promotion, but the angle at All In suggests that some sort of agreement has been reached.