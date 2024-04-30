Grizzled Young Veterans Send Warning To AEW Roster Following Collision Appearance

AEW welcomed former "WWE NXT UK" Tag Team Champions James Drake and Zack Gibson, better known as the Grizzled Young Veterans, to the April 27 "AEW Collision" to take on former World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed for a first-time ever showdown, and unfortunately for the Englishmen, they came up short. Drake and Gibson got distracted by Billy Gunn, who looked like he was going to interfere as the GYV were about to hit their finishing move. However, this brief distraction was enough to give Anthony Bowens and Max Caster the time to recover and pick up the victory. AEW cameras found Drake and Gibson backstage after their match, where the two men had some menacing words for Gunn, The Acclaimed, and the AEW roster.

"Do we look like we want an interview right now? Are you ill?" Gibson said. "We are Grizzled Young Veterans, any man and his dog that was watching that match knows that the better team lost, and the only reason, the only single solitary reason why we lost tonight, is because of Billy Gunn, a man who wasn't even supposed to be out there. We have conquered all of Europe, and we are never going to stop."

Drake then stepped in to say; "The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn, in fact the whole AEW roster, this isn't the last time you're going to see the GYV. So remember this, when you see us coming, grit your teeth." Both men told the cameraman to leave, but as they left, Drake could be heard saying to Gibson that he dares Gunn to get in their way again. Their next AEW appearance has yet to be confirmed, as the GYV have not been signed to full-time contracts, but revenge on the former World Tag Team Champions will be on their minds for the foreseeable future.

