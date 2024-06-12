Backstage News On Potential AEW Status Of Former WWE Stars Zack Gibson & James Drake

The Grizzled Young Veterans had a lengthy run with WWE, even becoming the inaugural NXT UK Tag Team Champions. Due to this, many fans assumed they had a bright future there, however in 2023, the two parted ways with the promotion and have since been free agents, making appearances in DPO, TNA, and AEW.

Advertisement

According to Fightful Select, Zack Gibson and James Drake might have competed in AEW, but didn't sign any kind of deal with the promotion. However, their match against The Acclaimed got the attention of those within the company. Fightful says there have been ongoing talks between The Grizzled Young Veterans and AEW, but since last week things have not gone the way the promotion might have hoped. The report notes that AEW top brass still has interest in signing the duo, despite not coming to terms as of yet. Additionally, the duo appeared in TNA without a contract, but the report alleges they have no plans to return there for the time being.

During a December 2023 interview with Metro, The Grizzled Young Vets explained why they decided to leave WWE. According to Gibson, they have no hard feelings against WWE, but left due to becoming frustrated with their creative direction. The star even described their run as "boring," and explained how they ultimately want to enjoy what they're doing. If the team does decide to sign with TNA, they might ironically appear in "NXT" due to the deal between the two promotions, however, AEW's pursuit of them might put a spanner into that particular notion.

Advertisement