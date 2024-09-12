AEW Dynamite Opens With Jon Moxley Explaining Heel Turn On Bryan Danielson At All Out

After a shocking scene at AEW All Out that saw Jon Moxley turn heel on former Blackpool Combat Club stablemate and AEW World Champion Daniel Bryan, Moxley opened "AEW Dynamite" to explain his actions. Moxley and the rest of the BCC went to the ring to celebrate with Danielson following his victory at the pay-per-view, and held back Casino Gauntlet contract-holder Christian Cage from cashing in for a match. After embracing Danielson, however, Moxley beat down his former friend and attempted to suffocate him by putting a plastic bag over Danielson's head, leading to the champion having to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher.

In his explanation for his actions, Moxley said that he didn't enjoy what he had to do, but it needed to be done. He said he would "love nothing more" than to have Danielson by his side, but Danielson doesn't "have the stomach for this." Moxley explained that over two years ago, they made a commitment to build something "real" that would last for years, even after they were gone, referencing the BCC. He said they didn't do it for money or recognition, but because it was something "worth doing." But, he said they didn't achieve what they set out to.

"We didn't do it, Mr. Patience, Mr. Empathy, the greatest man I've ever know," Moxley said. "I look around and all I see is egos out of control everywhere I look. It permeates AEW, it's crawling with egos out of control and I can't take it anymore."

Moxley referenced William Regal creating the BCC, and said, not naming Regal outright, Bryan was "his lordship's favorite." Moxley went on to say he's "no villain."

"I am the one true king of these lands. We tried your way, Bryan, diplomacy has failed. Today, I choose war," Moxley said.