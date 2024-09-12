AEW Dynamite Opens With Jon Moxley Explaining Heel Turn On Bryan Danielson At All Out
After a shocking scene at AEW All Out that saw Jon Moxley turn heel on former Blackpool Combat Club stablemate and AEW World Champion Daniel Bryan, Moxley opened "AEW Dynamite" to explain his actions. Moxley and the rest of the BCC went to the ring to celebrate with Danielson following his victory at the pay-per-view, and held back Casino Gauntlet contract-holder Christian Cage from cashing in for a match. After embracing Danielson, however, Moxley beat down his former friend and attempted to suffocate him by putting a plastic bag over Danielson's head, leading to the champion having to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher.
In his explanation for his actions, Moxley said that he didn't enjoy what he had to do, but it needed to be done. He said he would "love nothing more" than to have Danielson by his side, but Danielson doesn't "have the stomach for this." Moxley explained that over two years ago, they made a commitment to build something "real" that would last for years, even after they were gone, referencing the BCC. He said they didn't do it for money or recognition, but because it was something "worth doing." But, he said they didn't achieve what they set out to.
"We didn't do it, Mr. Patience, Mr. Empathy, the greatest man I've ever know," Moxley said. "I look around and all I see is egos out of control everywhere I look. It permeates AEW, it's crawling with egos out of control and I can't take it anymore."
Moxley referenced William Regal creating the BCC, and said, not naming Regal outright, Bryan was "his lordship's favorite." Moxley went on to say he's "no villain."
"I am the one true king of these lands. We tried your way, Bryan, diplomacy has failed. Today, I choose war," Moxley said.
PAC drives the point home
Shortly after the opening video segment showing Moxley's mission statement following the All Out attack, Private Party, Komander, and Alex Abrahantes made their way down the ring for a match, but were blindsided by Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, and PAC. "The Bastard" got on the microphone in the ring to vent his own frustrations.
PAC said that AEW is "broken," and what happened at All Out was "inevitable," and called the new stable "inevitable" as well. He said he now has something to believe in, and a purpose.
"Diplomacy has failed, ladies and gentleman. This company is ours," he said, reiterating what Moxley initially stated.
Absent from the group was the third member of the AEW World Trios Champions alongside PAC and Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta. Yuta was held back by PAC and was seen weeping during Moxley's heel turn and use of the plastic bag around Danielson's face. In the video that opened Wednesday's show, Yuta was seen by Danielson's side as he was taken out of the arena following the attack.