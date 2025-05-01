Backstage Update On Status Of WWE-AAA Deal

It's been two weeks since the wrestling world was floored by WWE's purchase of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, but many questions still remain unanswered. The only major information known about the deal was that "NXT" and AAA will hold Worlds Collide in Los Angeles on June 7, and that a WWE presence is expected for AAA TripleMania Regia, held in Monterrey on June 15.

That changed this week after AAA President Dorian Roldan publicly spoke about the sale. On Thursday morning's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer recapped what Roldan said, noting that Roldan claimed he would remain AAA President, and that his mother, Marisela Pena Roldan, would remain in her role as AAA director. But the biggest revelation Meltzer took note of was Roldan saying the AAA-WWE deal wouldn't be finalized till later this year, which led Meltzer to speculate on why the deal was announced before it was done.

"It does appear, even more likely, that the show in Inglewood, the show that suddenly came up in Monterrey and the deal being announced at WrestleMania, is because AEW made the announcement before they could, before they had finished the deal, of the Arena Mexico run," Meltzer said.

Meltzer further confirmed other details, including that Nick Khan would be involved in helping AAA with media rights deals. He also noted AAA is hopeful WWE stars will appear on major shows, including Penta, Fenix, Andrade, Dominik Mysterio, and El Grande Americano, though it's not yet confirmed they will be appearing. Meltzer also disclosed one thing, in particular, that WWE's looking for with this purchase.

"The other goal, of course, is to acquire and get talent in AAA that will become the next round of Latino stars for WWE," Meltzer said. "So kind of like a developmental like system, in Mexico."

