Tony Khan Calls Upcoming AEW Show 'One Of The Great Honors Of My Life'

In a little less than two months, AEW will reach another historical milestone in the promotion's still relatively young history when they head down to Mexico City to hold "AEW Grand Slam Mexico" out of the famed Arena Mexico. Not only will this be AEW's first event held south of the border, in conjunction with their promotional partner CMLL, but it will be the first time CMLL has ever allowed an American promotion to run out of their homebase, a sign that the relationship between AEW and CMLL is stronger than ever.

Appearing on "Way of the Blade" last week, AEW owner Tony Khan spoke in depth about "Grand Slam Mexico" and his love for lucha libre. Having first been introduced to lucha while watching ECW and WCW as a child, Khan got even more into it after discovering CMLL through the Death Valley Driver Video Review website and forum in the early 2000s. Now a huge fan of the style, Khan views the upcoming Arena Mexico event, along with other AEW/CMLL/New Japan events scheduled for that week, as an incredible milestone for AEW, and himself personally.

"It's going to be really huge, and it's a dream come true for me personally to go to Arena Mexico, and promote wrestling there, and become the first American wrestling company ever to have the blessing to be invited by CMLL to do their show, live from Arena Mexico..." Khan said. "I'm very excited to watch a show there on Tuesday for the first time ever, and then it'll mean even more on Wednesday, when I get to produce a show there, and sit in the chair, and do AEW in Arena Mexico. It's incredible. I can't believe I get to do it. So it's really one of the great honors of my life."

