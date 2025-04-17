CMLL Vs. AEW-ROH Show Announced For June, AEW & ROH Stars To Compete On Fantastica Mania

Following the recent announcement that AEW will host a Grand Slam Mexico edition at the iconic Arena Mexico in June, fans of the promotion in the country have even more to cheer about, as AEW stars are set to wrestle on two additional nights at the venue.

AEW's partnership with Mexican promotion CMLL is set to continue when Tony Khan's promotion travels to Mexico for Grand Slam on June 18, as the two companies will host a co-branded event featuring stars from CMLL, AEW, and AEW's sister brand, ROH. The event will be held on June 17, a day before Grand Slam Mexico, while AEW and ROH stars will also feature in the CMLL and NJPW co-branded Fantastica Mania show, which will be held at the same venue on June 20. Fantastica Mania will have stars from CMLL, NJPW, AEW, ROH, NJPW Strong, as well as the British promotion, RevPro.

AEW has a good working relationship with CMLL, with the two promotions exchanging talent, hosting crossover shows, as well as co-branded pay-per-views. Since the start of the year, several CMLL luchadors have wrestled on ROH and AEW television, while AEW stars have headed over to Mexico in December for a CMLL-AEW crossover show. Their strong relationship has also thawed the frosty relationship between CMLL and fellow Mexican pro wrestling promotion AAA, as wrestlers of the two promotions now feature on the same card, which was previously unthinkable.

AEW and CMLL, along with NJPW, also hosted the Wrestle Dynasty pay-per-view in January at the Tokyo Dome, where several titles were defended between stars of the three promotions. Before heading over to Mexico, AEW has a busy few weeks as they build towards next month's Double or Nothing show, followed by the Fyter Fest television special.