WWE's Santos Escobar Announces He's Undergoing Another Surgery

Injured WWE and AAA star Santos Escobar is set to go back under the knife after initially undergoing surgery for a triceps injury last month. Escobar took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to deliver a video message to fans during WrestleMania week.

He explained there was a "minor hiccup" in his ulnar nerve, and he's going to have to have surgery again to repair it. Escobar reportedly suffered the injury in January at a "WWE NXT" house show, but aggravated it further during his AAA Rey de Reyes final match on March 14.

"Kills me not to be there with you this week, but to all of my WWE family, happy WrestleMania week. Love you," Escobar said to finish the clip.

Escobar underwent his first surgery mid-March after his match against El Grande Americano, the Original El Grande Americano, and LA Parka at Rey de Reyes. Sources claimed to Fightful Select at the time that his performance at the event was deemed "lethargic."

👊☠️❤️‍🔥. Happy Wrestlemania week. Love you!! Feliz semana de Wrestlemania. Los quiero!! pic.twitter.com/xonHbKZDW7 — S. 💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) April 15, 2026

That report came after initial drama with Escobar re-signing with WWE back in October, after he had been moved to the alumni page, where his profile still remains. WWE reportedly made a big play to retain Escobar, though details of his new deal have not been revealed, but the company chose to have him work AAA rather than bring him back to main roster WWE programming.

The former leader of Legado del Fantasma's last match on "WWE SmackDown" came in May 2025 in a loss to Rey Fenix. He scored a victory alongside Angel and Berto at AAA x WWE Worlds Collide the following month against El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Pagano and Psycho Clown. He had wrestled four matches since since his return.