WWE's Santos Escobar Reportedly Aggravated Injury During AAA Match, Is Set For Surgery

WWE's Santos Escobar has reportedly worsened an injury that will now require surgery and could put him out of action for some time.

Escobar, as per "Fightful Select," had suffered an injury at a "WWE NXT" house show back in January, in his match with AAA's El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. He injured his tricep in that match, but continued to wrestle. The injury is said to have worsened during his match at AAA Rey de Reyes final on March 14, where he faced off against the two El Grande Americanos and La Parka in a four-way match. He is reported to have originally thought it was an injury and not a tear when he injured himself in the "NXT" match, which turned out to be incorrect, as he had, in fact, torn his tricep. Unfortunately for him, the tear will require surgery, and he is set to undergo the procedure on Thursday.

The Mexican star re-signed with WWE in October after becoming a free agent, after initially being reluctant to continue his run with the company due to creative frustrations. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion has been used sporadically on WWE television over the last year and has, in fact, not wrestled on WWE television since re-signing. He wrestled a few "NXT" house shows in January, including the aforementioned clash with Dr. Wagner Jr., while featuring in WWE's sister promotion, AAA, earlier last month and earlier this month.

Recent reports have claimed that Escobar isn't very happy with how he is being used in WWE, while some wrestlers in AAA haven't been impressed by his showing in the promotion as well.