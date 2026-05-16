Kit Wilson Details Emotional Struggle After Being Left Out Of 2026 WWE Royal Rumble

Each year, WWE chooses 60 men and women to compete in the two Royal Rumble matches. This inevitably leaves much of the roster out, but for those who are closer to making the cut, it can be all the more painful when they find out they aren't booked. WWE star Kit Wilson spoke about this scenario on a recent edition of "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" with Cody Rhodes.

It was Rhodes who first broached the topic, revealing that he caught Wilson leaving the 2026 Royal Rumble early. "That night, you pulled me aside and you told me why," Rhodes said. "You told me you were not part of the Royal Rumble, and you very much wanted to be part of the Royal Rumble. ... What I told Carmelo Hayes, actually, is the same thing I'm going to tell you now. ... I would say that's the last Royal Rumble you're not part of."

Wilson then revealed that he had thought, at one point, that he was going to be included in this year's Rumble, only to find out that plans had changed. "That day, I was kind of struggling with those emotions, which is okay, because I'm not toxic," Wilson said. "However, I do value your opinion, I do value a lot of other peoples' opinions – AJ [Styles] talked to me that day as well. So the next day, I just came in, smile on my face, ... and I just worked in every way I could."

The WWE star recalled pitching various ideas, getting involved with the company's Chinese social media team, and doing everything in his power to stay proactive. Wilson believes The Miz took notice of this after seeing him pitch an idea backstage, and the two are now working together onscreen.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.