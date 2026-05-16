Former WWE NXT Star Reveals How Things Changed When Shawn Michaels Took Over

Shawn Michaels has introduced a different style to WWE NXT since taking charge of the brand in 2021, with Luke Menzies, formerly known as Ridge Holland, detailing what Michaels added to the promotion as the brand's creative head.

Michaels took charge of "NXT" after Triple H's health scare, and since taking control of the developmental brand, he has brought in a fast-paced style of wrestling, which Menzies explained in his interview with "Sportshadow Wrestling."

"So, I'd say that since kind of Shawn took over, NXT became more like a lot more fast, like faster paced, shorter matches, kind of like TikTok style for like the young generation. They didn't want to lose anyone's interest, which is hard as a wrestler because you want to tell stories, you want to put some time in and make everything mean something. And it's hard when you're trying to get rushed through matches, you know, but you just got to do your best. I had pleasant experiences under both, both gave me an opportunity. So I'm grateful for that," he said.

Michaels himself discussed the differences between how he runs "NXT" compared to Triple H in a 2023 interview, claiming that the roster is much younger than before and that he allows them to have fun and be goofy.

Holland had the opportunity to work under both Triple H and Michaels in "NXT," initially being guided by the former after joining the promotion in 2018, and later returning to the developmental brand following a stint on the main roster, this time with Michaels at the helm of "NXT."