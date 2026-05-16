Jade Cargill Challenges Rhea Ripley To WWE Women's Title Rematch At Clash In Italy

We're just a little over two weeks away from Clash in Italy and the card is still filling out with only one other match scheduled. Jade Cargill and Rhea Ripley have been feuding for months leading to Ripley defeating Cargill for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 42. Cargill has been seeking revenge ever since. Tonight on "SmackDown", she challenged Ripley to a rematch in Italy.

Cargill was in the ring with Michin and B-Fab when Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss came to the ring. Flair and Cargill exchanged barbs. Cargill called them back up dancers and asked where Ripley was. "It's funny how someone can talk so loud and get so quiet when they get pump kicked in the face," she quipped. Flair told Cargill she was tired of her talking and told her to go sit down and take notes during her match against Michin. Bliss tried to get involved in the match and Cargill stopped her. Cargill and Flair stared each other down. Backstage, Flair asked Bliss where Ripley was when they were outnumbered.

The only other confirmation for Clash in Italy is that both Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will be on the card. After some confusion over which shows Reigns would be on, it was announced that the World Champion will be at Clash in Italy along with several dates in June.